New Jersey system to open specialty pharmacy

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Saint Peter's Healthcare System is partnering with Clearway Health to open a new specialty pharmacy in late 2025 that aims to improve access to medications for patients with complex conditions.

The pharmacy will be integrated into Saint Peter's care teams, with pharmacists and patient liaisons working across various outpatient practices, including gastroenterology, rheumatology, endocrinology and infectious disease, according to a March 4 news release from the health system.

The pharmacy will offer medications not typically available at retail pharmacies; it also will provide personalized education, treatment assessments and patient monitoring.

The initiative aims to address challenges related to medication access, including those limited by manufacturers or insurance providers, the release said.