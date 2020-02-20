New HIPAA rule for pharmacy aims to stop improper refills of opioid prescriptions

HHS has updated its HIPAA retail pharmacy transaction requirements for opioids and other Schedule II drugs to prevent improper refills, according to the Reed Smith law firm.

The updated requirements differentiate between a partial fill and full refill of Schedule II prescriptions. Pharmacists will now be required to identify partial fills for Schedule II drugs.

HHS intends for the new requirement to help prevent improper refills of Schedule II drugs and help researchers understand prescribing trends, Reed Smith said.

The rule will go into effect March 24, and compliance is required by Sept. 21.

Read the full news release here.

