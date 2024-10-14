New drug can treat common nasal disease: GSK

GSK announced positive results from two phase 3 clinical trials evaluating its experimental drug, depemokimab, for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps affecting 4% of the population.

Both trials met their co-primary endpoints, demonstrating significant improvements in nasal polyp scores and nasal obstruction over 52 weeks compared to the placebo, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the company.

The condition, CRSwNP, causes significant symptoms including nasal obstruction and loss of smell, with 40% of cases being uncontrolled.

Depemokimab targets interleukin-5, a key cytokine linked to type 2 inflammation, which is prevalent in nasal polyp tissue.