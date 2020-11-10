Most Americans will only receive COVID-19 vaccine if it reduces infection risk by half, poll shows

Six in 10 Americans said they would receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it lowers the risk of being infected by half, according to the latest iteration of STAT and The Harris Poll's COVID-19 vaccination survey.

The poll surveyed 1,954 U.S. adults between Oct. 29-31.

Four other notable findings:

For respondents between ages 18 and 34, 56 percent said they were likely to get the vaccine if it reduces the infection risk by half. That rose to 64 percent when asked about a vaccine that reduces infection risk by 75 percent, though.





Of respondents who have contracted COVID-19, 61 percent said they would practice social distancing.





Seventy-six percent of respondents with a close friend or family member who has been infected with COVID-19 said they would practice social distancing, and 74 percent of survey participants with an acquaintance who has had COVID-19 said the same.





Eighty-one percent of respondents consider the novel coronavirus a serious or somewhat serious threat to the nation's public health. Seventy-six percent of respondents between ages 18 and 34 reported this, while 87 percent of respondents age 65 and over reported the same.

