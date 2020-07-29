Moderna proposes coronavirus vaccine will cost $50 to $60 per course

Moderna has proposed pricing its COVID-19 vaccine between $50 and $60 per course of treatment, people familiar with talks between the drugmaker and potential buyers told Financial Times.

The price would apply to the U.S. and other high-income countries, which Moderna has said it would prioritize. As Moderna's vaccine would likely require two doses, the price breaks down to $25 to $30 per vial.

The price isn't final and will likely vary depending on order sizes and the timing of delivery.

The price is higher than the $19.50 per dose price agreed upon by Pfizer and BioNTech for their experimental vaccine in a pre-order deal with the U.S., Financial Times reported.

AstraZeneca has signed a deal with some European countries to supply its COVID-19 vaccine at $3 to $4 per dose.

Moderna's price "causes considerable concern and difficulties in negotiations, in view of the fact that other companies have pledged much lower prices," one of the people familiar with the talks told Financial Times.

All of the drugmakers' prices are likely to change since they're all still in development and none have received approval from the FDA.

In a congressional hearing last week, leaders from Moderna, Pfizer and Merck all said they intend to profit from their vaccines if it's approved, according to Financial Times. AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have said they won't seek to turn a profit in the early stages of distribution.

