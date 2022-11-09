Mohawk Valley Health System to offer specialty pharmacy services

Mohawk Valley Health System will partner with Trellis Rx to provide specialty pharmacy services for people living with chronic and complex conditions.

Mohawk Valley, a two-hospital system in Utica, N.Y., and Trellis Rx, a specialty pharmacy services company, will take an integrated approach by embedding Trellis' workers into the health system's care teams, according to a Nov. 9 news release from Trellis Rx.

"This integrated approach will improve medication access, increase adherence and streamline the care experience for patients with serious conditions like cancer, HIV, heart disease and diabetes," Mohawk Valley said in the news release.