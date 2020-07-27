Moderna begins late-stage vaccine trial, gets another $472M in funding

Moderna launched a phase 3 clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine July 27 in partnership with the National Institutes of Health.

With 89 sites and about 30,000 people, the trial is one of the nation's first large-scale COVID-19 vaccine studies. The results of the trial, expected by November, will determine whether two doses of the vaccine can protect against symptomatic COVID-19 and whether it should be approved for widespread use.

Moderna also said July 26 it has received an additional $472 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority, a division of HHS, to support late-stage clinical development of its vaccine, on top of the $483 million it previously received.

The drugmaker said it decided to conduct a significantly larger phase 3 clinical trial than initially expected, which is why it required more funding. It remains on track to deliver about 500 million doses per year beginning in 2021, with the potential to manufacture up to 1 billion doses every year, Moderna said.

