Michigan system sells 5 pharmacies

Hometown Pharmacy has taken ownership of five retail pharmacies from Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare, effective Feb. 12.

The locations involved in the transition are Munson Community Health Center Pharmacy, Sixth Street Drug and Munson Medical Center Discharge Pharmacy, all in Travers City, and Munson Suttons Bay (Mich.) Pharmacy and Munson Empire (Mich.) Pharmacy, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the health system.

"Our core strength as a health system is on the inpatient side of pharmacy but we entered the retail pharmacy space to help stabilize these locations and ensure continued access to our community," said Kathy Raia, Munson Healthcare vice president of oncology and professional services.

Hometown Pharmacy operates 30 locations in Michigan, including in Honor, Traverse City and Suttons Bay, and has a long-standing relationship with Munson Healthcare, the release said.