Mere 2.3% of Novavax's vaccine has been used

Novavax's latecomer COVID-19 vaccine is dragging in its uptake levels as more than 97 percent of the nation's supply hasn't been administered yet, CDC data shows.

Of the 626,900 Novavax doses delivered to the U.S., less than 15,000 have been administered and about 2,500 people are fully vaccinated with Novavax's two-dose series as of Aug. 25.

Unlike supply issues curbing the monkeypox vaccine rollout, it's clear supply isn't the issue for Novavax's vaccine because two weeks prior, when the U.S. had half of this supply, about 2 percent was administered.

In comparison, 76 percent of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine supply and 76 percent of Moderna's supply have been used.