Meijer opens pharmacy inside Corewell hospital

Meijer, a grocery store chain with more than 500 locations, has opened its second retail pharmacy inside a Corewell Health hospital.

In 2015, the grocer opened a pharmacy inside Butterworth Hospital, and nearly 10 years later, it set up a similar facility at Blodgett Hospital, according to an Aug. 28 news release from Meijer. Both Corewell hospitals are in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The 31,000-square-foot pharmacy features Corewell's meds to beds program, specialty pharmacy services and drug compounding. The pharmacy is owned and operated by Meijer, the release said.

Corewell Health has dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.