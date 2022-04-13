Mark Cuban's pharmacy to add 80 more drugs 

The number of generic medications offered by Mark Cuban's pharmacy is quickly expanding.

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. will add more than 80 generic drugs to its product list April 14, the company said in an April 11 tweet. Amiodarone, a cardiac dysrhythmia drug; atomoxetine, which treats attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; carbamazepine, an anticonvulsant; and cetirizine, used for seasonal allergies, are among the drugs being added.



The company currently offers 140 low-cost versions of common generic drugs, having added 50 more medications to its list in late March.