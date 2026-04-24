Last major drugmaker joins Trump pricing deals

Regeneron has become the final major drugmaker to reach a pricing agreement with the Trump administration, joining a wave of industry deals aimed at lowering U.S. drug costs.

The agreement includes several pricing and access commitments. Regeneron said it will offer Otarmeni — a gene therapy for a rare form of genetic hearing loss — at no cost in the U.S., according to an April 23 company news release. The company also agreed to lower Medicaid prices based on those in other developed countries and align U.S. pricing for future medicines with international benchmarks.

As part of the deal, Regeneron will make its cardiovascular drug, Praluent, available for direct purchase through the TrumpRx.gov platform. In return, the company will receive tariff relief for three years tied to continued U.S.-based investment in research and manufacturing.

The agreement is part of a broader White House strategy to link U.S. drug prices to those in other high-income countries through a “most-favored-nation” model. The approach also aims to bypass traditional pharmacy benefit managers by offering some drugs directly to consumers through the planned TrumpRx platform.

In exchange, participating drugmakers have received incentives such as tariff relief and regulatory flexibility while committing to domestic manufacturing and research investments.

However, the policy has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers. A Senate analysis found several participating drugmakers raised prices on hundreds of medications despite the agreements, raising questions about whether the policy will reduce costs at the pharmacy counter. Most discounts apply to Medicaid — where out-of-pocket costs are already capped — and the administration has not outlined how commercial insurers or broader pharmacy distribution will be incorporated.

In response, Senate Democrats introduced legislation April 21 that would require disclosure of agreements between the administration and drugmakers, citing limited transparency around pricing terms and patient impact.

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