Illinois caps patient out-of-pocket cost for insulin

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a measure that caps the cost of insulin at $100 for a 30-day supply, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The law applies regardless of how much insulin a patient needs to fill a prescription, but the price cap applies only to state-regulated commercial insurance plans — not federally regulated plans, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The law was created in response to soaring insulin prices that have forced diabetic patients to take drastic steps, such as rationing their insulin supply.

The law, which gained bipartisan support, also requires the state's Department of Insurance to determine what caused insulin prices to rise so quickly and to make policy recommendations to guide how to control and prevent overpricing insulin in the future, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Drug shortages update: 5 things to know

Grocery store pharmacies across the country finding it harder to stay in business

AbbVie to donate $1M of drug China says will combat coronavirus

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.