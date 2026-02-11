Huntsman Cancer Institute to manufacture imaging drug, 1st in US

Salt Lake City-based Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah will be the first U.S. academic medical center to manufacture a novel prostate cancer imaging drug, flotufolastat F 18.

The drug was developed by Blue Earth Diagnostics and will be manufactured through Huntsman Cancer Institute’s Center for Quantitative Cancer Imaging and Theranostics, according to a Feb. 10 news release from the institute.

Flotufolastat F 18, also known as Posluma, enables more accurate detection and staging of prostate cancer tumors by binding to cells that express a prostate-specific membrane antigen.

Posluma will be the third prostate-specific membrane antigen drug manufactured at Huntsman Cancer Institute, the release said.