Humanigen's lenzilumab boosts survival among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Mayo Clinic study shows

Humanigen's monoclonal antibody lenzilumab significantly increased survival without the use of mechanical ventilation among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a study published Dec. 1 in The Lancet.

A research team from Rochester Minn.-based Mayo Clinic enrolled 479 hospitalized COVID-19 pneumonia patients from 29 sites in the U.S. and Brazil from May 5, 2020 to Jan. 27, 2021. Trial participants were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive either three intravenous 600-milligram infusions of lenzilumab or a placebo given 8 hours apart.



Among the 236 participants who received lenzilumab, 84 percent (198) survived without requiring a ventilator. Among 243 participants who received a placebo, 78 percent (190) survived without requiring a ventilator.



The average age among participants was 61. The drug maintained a good safety profile.