How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 12, down in 38

- Small
- Medium
- Large
An average of 837,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, an 11 percent decrease from the week before, according to The Washington Post.
New Hampshire has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 170 percent in the past week. About 62 percent of New Hampshire's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Oct. 12. Missouri saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 52 percent. About 48 percent of Missouri's population is fully vaccinated.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:
- New Hampshire: up 170 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.17
- Delaware: up 82 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.57
- Vermont: up 42 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.31
- Minnesota: up 37 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.86
- North Carolina: up 33 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.3
- Georgia: up 27 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.46
- Utah: up 21 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.88
- Maine: up 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.14
- Kansas: up 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.04
- Pennsylvania: up 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.85
- District of Columbia: up 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.02
- North Dakota: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.01
- Wyoming: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.61
- New Mexico: down less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.94
- Oregon: down less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.74
- Alabama: down less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.64
- Wisconsin: down less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.31
- Maryland: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.91
- Colorado: down 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.26
- California: down 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.94
- Illinois: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.32
- Massachusetts: down 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 68.6
- Arizona: down 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.92
- Virginia: down 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.57
- Michigan: down 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.71
- New Jersey: down 12 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.18
- Idaho: down 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.46
- Iowa: down 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.63
- Tennessee: down 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.49
- Connecticut: down 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.58
- Louisiana: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.3
- Texas: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.11
- Kentucky: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.53
- Oklahoma: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.58
- Arkansas: down 17 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.46
- Hawaii: down 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.68
- South Carolina: down 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.48
- Washington: down 19 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.13
- Nevada: down 19 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.63
- Alaska: down 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.3
- South Dakota: down 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.29
- Ohio: down 21 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.93
- Florida: down 22 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.41
- Rhode Island: down 23 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.41
- West Virginia: down 24 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.69
- Montana: down 28 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.11
- Indiana: down 29 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.03
- Mississippi: down 31 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.43
- Nebraska: down 38 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.27
- New York: down 48 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.62
- Missouri: down 52 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.66