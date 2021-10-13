How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 12, down in 38

An average of 837,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, an 11 percent decrease from the week before, according to The Washington Post.

New Hampshire has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 170 percent in the past week. About 62 percent of New Hampshire's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Oct. 12. Missouri saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 52 percent. About 48 percent of Missouri's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered: