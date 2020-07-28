House passes $3.2B FDA budget giving agency power to recall drugs

The U.S. House passed a $3.2 billion budget for the FDA July 28 that would give the agency power to recall prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

The FDA has the authority to enforce mandatory recalls for medical devices and recommend recalls for prescription and over-the-counter drugs, but cannot enforce drug recalls.

The $3.2 billion budget is $40.8 million more than the FDA's 2020 budget.

It is unclear whether the Senate will finalize the budget before the beginning of the next fiscal year on Oct. 20, Endpoints News reported. The Senate must approve it before the FDA gets the authority to enforce drug recalls.

Find the House's summary of the budget here.

