Hospital pharmacies: 40 stats to know

Amid a looming shortage of pharmacists, health system pharmacy leaders are increasing their investments in technology and leveling up roles, according to a survey of 324 pharmacy directors of general and children's hospitals.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists conducted the survey, which found that inpatient pharmacists independently prescribe medications in 26.7% of hospitals. Here are 39 other statistics to know about hospital pharmacies:

Data analytics

Advanced analytics, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics, are used in 5.7% of hospitals.

Pharmacy service-level integration

Three in five hospitals report some integration to optimize patient care transitions, and about 25% are not at all integrated.





hospitals report some integration to optimize patient care transitions, and about are not at all integrated. About a fourth of hospitals report they are not at all integrated. About 13% consider themselves mostly integrated, and 1.8% report they are seamlessly integrated. The level of integration has increased over the last few years.

Advanced pharmacy technician roles

Hospital pharmacy technicians most commonly work in purchasing (98.7%), billing (68.4%), controlled substance management (52.3%), information technology system management (48.7%), 340B program management (47.6%), responsibility for USP chapter compliance (46.9%), regulatory compliance (46.2%), initiation of medication reconciliation (42.7%), and technicians supervising other technicians (37.4%).

Outpatient clinics

Pharmacists work in ambulatory or primary care clinics in 54.2% of hospital operating outpatient clinics.

Distribution

Most hospitals, 86.1% , use automated dispensing cabinets as the primary method of maintenance dose distribution. Nearly 12% use centralized manual unit dose and 2% primarily use an automated robot in their central pharmacy.





, use automated dispensing cabinets as the primary method of maintenance dose distribution. Nearly use centralized manual unit dose and primarily use an automated robot in their central pharmacy. To verify doses during dispensing in the pharmacy, 73.6% of hospitals use machine-readable coding.





of hospitals use machine-readable coding. About a third of hospitals require five or more characters for access to nonprofiled medications in ADCs, and 67.4% require four or fewer characters.





of hospitals require five or more characters for access to nonprofiled medications in ADCs, and require four or fewer characters. Twenty-seven percent of hospitals use a carousel, a high-density medication storage and retrieval system that automates medication dispensing in central pharmacies.





of hospitals use a carousel, a high-density medication storage and retrieval system that automates medication dispensing in central pharmacies. Robots dispense unit doses in 6.5% of hospitals.





of hospitals. About 22% of hospitals used RFID tags.

Sterile compounding

Barcode scanning to verify ingredients is used in 53.6% of hospitals.





of hospitals. Compounded sterile preparation workflow management software is used in 31% of hospitals.





of hospitals. Pictures or video of the compounding process is used by 38.6% of hospital pharmacies.





of hospital pharmacies. Gravimetrics to verify dose, amount, and volume is used by 7.7% of hospital pharmacies.





of hospital pharmacies. About a third do not use any technologies for compounding sterile preparations.





do not use any technologies for compounding sterile preparations. Only 3.7% of hospitals use automation for compounding sterile preparations, and 2.9% use a sterile compounding robot.

Autoverification

Autoverification functionality in EHRs are used in 73.4% of hospitals.

Centralized shared services

Most hospitals (80.6%) do not have a centralized shared service pharmacy in their system. About 10% has a standalone CSS pharmacy, and 5.4% of hospitals serve as the CSS pharmacy and distribute medications to other system hospitals.

Diversion prevention

More than half (58%) of hospitals use diversion detection software to monitor controlled substances.

Staff vacancies