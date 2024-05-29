Hospital pharmacies: 40 stats to know

Paige Twenter -

Amid a looming shortage of pharmacists, health system pharmacy leaders are increasing their investments in technology and leveling up roles, according to a survey of 324 pharmacy directors of general and children's hospitals. 

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists conducted the survey, which found that inpatient pharmacists independently prescribe medications in 26.7% of hospitals. Here are 39 other statistics to know about hospital pharmacies: 

Data analytics

  • Advanced analytics, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics, are used in 5.7% of hospitals.

Pharmacy service-level integration

  • Three in five hospitals report some integration to optimize patient care transitions, and about 25% are not at all integrated. 

  • About a fourth of hospitals report they are not at all integrated. About 13% consider themselves mostly integrated, and 1.8% report they are seamlessly integrated. The level of integration has increased over the last few years.

Advanced pharmacy technician roles

  • Hospital pharmacy technicians most commonly work in purchasing (98.7%), billing (68.4%), controlled substance management (52.3%), information technology system management (48.7%), 340B program management (47.6%), responsibility for USP chapter compliance (46.9%), regulatory compliance (46.2%), initiation of medication reconciliation (42.7%), and technicians supervising other technicians (37.4%).

Outpatient clinics

  • Pharmacists work in ambulatory or primary care clinics in 54.2% of hospital operating outpatient clinics. 

Distribution 

  • Most hospitals, 86.1%, use automated dispensing cabinets as the primary method of maintenance dose distribution. Nearly 12% use centralized manual unit dose and 2% primarily use an automated robot in their central pharmacy.

  • To verify doses during dispensing in the pharmacy, 73.6% of hospitals use machine-readable coding. 

  • About a third of hospitals require five or more characters for access to nonprofiled medications in ADCs, and 67.4% require four or fewer characters. 

  • Twenty-seven percent of hospitals use a carousel, a high-density medication storage and retrieval system that automates medication dispensing in central pharmacies.

  • Robots dispense unit doses in 6.5% of hospitals. 

  • About 22% of hospitals used RFID tags. 

Sterile compounding

  • Barcode scanning to verify ingredients is used in 53.6% of hospitals. 

  • Compounded sterile preparation workflow management software is used in 31% of hospitals. 

  • Pictures or video of the compounding process is used by 38.6% of hospital pharmacies. 

  • Gravimetrics to verify dose, amount, and volume is used by 7.7% of hospital pharmacies.

  • About a third do not use any technologies for compounding sterile preparations. 

  • Only 3.7% of hospitals use automation for compounding sterile preparations, and 2.9% use a sterile compounding robot. 

Autoverification

  • Autoverification functionality in EHRs are used in 73.4% of hospitals. 

Centralized shared services

  • Most hospitals (80.6%) do not have a centralized shared service pharmacy in their system. About 10% has a standalone CSS pharmacy, and 5.4% of hospitals serve as the CSS pharmacy and distribute medications to other system hospitals. 

Diversion prevention

  • More than half (58%) of hospitals use diversion detection software to monitor controlled substances. 

Staff vacancies

  • Overall, 4.3% of full time pharmacist positions and 9% of full time pharmacy technician roles are vacant in hospitals.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles

>