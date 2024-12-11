HHS extends COVID vaccine liability protection through 2029

HHS has extended liability protections for COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act through Dec. 31, 2029.

This extension follows the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency in May 2023, acknowledging the continued risk of future outbreaks and the need for ongoing preparedness, according to a Dec. 11 letter from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The amendment provides immunity from liability to healthcare providers, including licensed pharmacists, pharmacy interns and pharmacy technicians, when administering COVID-19 vaccines and tests, along with seasonal flu vaccines. It also preempts state laws that would otherwise restrict professionals from dispensing or administering the countermeasures.

American Pharmacists Association CEO Michael Hogue, PharmD, issued a statement in support of HHS' move: "Today's necessary actions by HHS will continue saving lives and lower healthcare costs, particularly in rural and underserved areas where the local pharmacy may be the only healthcare provider for miles. AphA applauds HHS for extending these federal authorities until legislation is passed by the U.S. Congress to make them permanent."

The extension is set to take effect Jan. 1.