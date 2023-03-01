Hard to swallow? An FDA-approved capsule that tracks, sends data

The FDA recently greenlit an Irish devicemaker's request to market its Pill Sense System, an ingestible capsule that winds its way through a patient's gastrointestinal tract, detects light wavelengths and wirelessly transmits data.

EnteraSense's product, which is single-use and prescription-only, is engineered to detect blood in patients "suspected of having upper gastrointestinal bleeding," the FDA said Feb. 24. It is not a standalone treatment but is intended to be used among other clinical decision-making devices.

The Pill Sense System consists of a reusable receiver and a single-use ingestible capsule that resembles a clear battery.