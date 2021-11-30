GSK appoints new vaccine chief who led development of Pfizer's COVID-19 inoculation

GlaxoSmithKline appointed Phil Dormitzer, MD, PhD, as its new global head of vaccines research and development, the British drugmaker said Nov. 30.

Based out of the Boston area, Dr. Dormitzer will start his role at GlaxoSmithKline on Dec. 3.

Dr. Dormitzer joins GlaxoSmithKline from Pfizer, where he served as vice president and chief scientific officer for viral vaccines and provided scientific leadership for the development of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

“GSK has an industry-leading pipeline of vaccines, and Phil’s scientific expertise and significant experience with key innovative technologies, such as mRNA, structure-based antigen design and synthetic biology, will be key to ensuring we remain a leader in this field," Hal Barron, MD, GlaxoSmithKline's chief scientific officer and president of research and development, said in a news release.