GLP-1 drug fails to slow Parkinson's: Study

A final-stage study has found that exenatide, a GLP-1 drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes, showed no benefit in slowing the progression of Parkinson's disease.

The 96-week trial, published in The Lancet, demonstrated that the drug had no impact on symptoms, brain scans or disease progression in patients with Parkinson's.

Parkinson's, a degenerative brain disorder that affects 500,000 Americans, causes symptoms like tremors, stiffness and balance issues, and no treatment has proven effective at slowing its progression. While previous studies suggested GLP-1s might offer a treatment pathway, the large-scale trial failed to show meaningful results.

The setback casts doubt on the potential of GLP-1 drugs, primarily used for weight loss and diabetes, to offer treatments for brain diseases like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's.