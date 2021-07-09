Getting both vaccine doses is key to fighting the delta variant, study shows

The delta variant of the coronavirus has a much easier time evading the neutralizing antibodies produced by COVID-19 vaccines if a person has only gotten one shot, according to a study published July 8 in Nature.

The delta variant is "barely" inhibited by people who have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer or AstraZeneca, according to the researchers.

However, the study found that the recommended two-dose regimen provides recipients significant protection against the delta variant. This finding echoes a July 7 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.