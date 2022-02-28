FTC's top economist resigned day before PBM vote

The Federal Trade Commission's top economist has resigned amid internal conflicts about a proposed investigation into pharmacy benefit managers' practices, Politico reported Feb. 25.

Marta Wosińska, PhD, director of the FTC's Bureau of Economics, abruptly quit Feb. 16, a day before the FTC was slated to vote on the study, three sources familiar with the matter told Politico. Dr. Wosińska had been in her role since April 2021.

Before Dr. Wosińska's departure, commissioners raised questions about the study and its lack of focus on consumer prices, according to Politico, an issue that subsequent drafts also failed to address.

Commissioners reached a deadlocked vote on the proposed PBM study Feb. 17, stalling any type of investigation into their drug pricing practices.

In a Feb. 18 email to staff, FTC Chair Lina Khan said Dr. Wosińska had "completed her tenure" at the agency, according to the report. The FTC's two most senior economists will cover her responsibilities until a replacement is named, Ms. Khan said.

On Feb. 24, the FTC issued a request for public comments on how PBMs' practices are affecting patients, physicians, employers and pharmacies. Comments are due April 25.

"The request for information will enable agency staff to study a wide array of PBM business practices and issues and will help inform the agency's policy and enforcement work," FTC said.



Dr. Wosińska and an FTC spokesperson didn't respond to Politico's request for comment.