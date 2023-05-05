Federal pharmacist scope expansion bill is inappropriate, AMA says

The American Medical Association wants to block a House bill that, if passed, would expand pharmacists' scope of practice.

The bill, called the Equitable Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act, seeks to allow pharmacists to test and treat for COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, flu and other illnesses if they become a public health emergency. It also looks to boost reimbursement for pharmacists.

AMA said the proposed legislation "threatens patient safety."

"Pharmacists are well-trained as medication experts within an interprofessional team; however, their training in patient care is limited," AMA said in a May 5 news release. "Most of the Doctor of Pharmacy curriculum across the country consists of instruction in applied sciences and therapeutics. Residency is not required, and the overwhelming majority of pharmacists working in the community setting have not undergone residency training. Additionally, their limited 'practice experiences' training is not focused on providing medical care to patients."

AMA said pharmacy workforces are already stretched thin, arguing this bill would overburden them.

Pharmacist groups and hospital pharmacy leaders have been vocal about supporting these scope-of-practice expansion efforts as some states work toward this effort, such as New York's new law allowing pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives.