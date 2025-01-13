FDA to weigh approval of pain pill billed as opioid alternative

The FDA is set to consider approval of an alternative to opioids developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, The Washington Post reported Jan. 13.

The drug, suzetrigine, could provide an alternative to opioids such as oxycodone, which have contributed to the nation's opioid epidemic. Suzetrigine works by blocking the nerve pathways that transmit pain signals to the spinal cord, a mechanism distinct from opioids, which act directly on the brain and can lead to addiction. The drug has been billed as nonaddictive by Vertex, though some experts told the Post they are skeptical of that claim.

Early clinical trials of the drug have shown promise in treating short-term pain following surgery, with participants experiencing relief without the euphoric highs typical of opioids.

The drugmaker's application, currently under FDA review, could be approved by the end of January, though the drug has yet to be tested for long-term pain conditions. If approved, suzetrigine could address the needs of the 80 million U.S. adults who use prescription pain medications annually, the report said.