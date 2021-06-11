FDA orders J&J to toss 60M possibly tainted COVID-19 vaccine doses

The FDA told Johnson & Johnson to throw away 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine because of possible contamination at Emergent BioSolutions' manufacturing plant in Baltimore, The New York Times reported June 11.

The agency has been reviewing the vaccine doses made at the plant for weeks after discovering Emergent BioSolutions workers mixed up ingredients for Johnson & Johnson's vaccine with ingredients for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA is expected to allow about 10 million doses from the plant to be distributed in the U.S. or sent to other countries, but with a warning that it cannot guarantee Emergent followed good manufacturing practices, the Times reported. The agency hasn't decided if the plant can reopen. It's been closed for two months due to regulatory concerns.

More than 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and at least 70 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine were put in limbo after the ingredient mixup, the Times reported.

The loss of 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses shouldn't hurt the U.S.' vaccination campaign, as the country has ample supply of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but may affect the Biden administration's plan to distribute vaccines to other countries that need them, according to the Times.

A Johnson & Johnson spokesperson declined to comment to the Times. Becker's Hospital Review has also reached out to the drugmaker and will update this story accordingly.

