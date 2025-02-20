FDA approves generic cancer treatment for 2026 availability

The FDA has approved a generic version of lenalidomide, a drug used to treat multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes, with availability set for Jan. 31, 2026.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals received approval for its abbreviated new drug application for the drug in six strengths — 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg — according to a Feb. 19 news release from the drugmaker.

Some common adverse reactions associated with the drug, which is used to treat certain blood cancers, include neutropenia, thrombocytopenia and leukopenia.