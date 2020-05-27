FDA approves 2 drugs to combat COVID-19 shortages

The FDA on May 21 approved two drug applications that are expected to alleviate shortages that have occurred because of increased demand for drugs needed to put patients on ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FDA approved an application from Amneal Pharmaceuticals to make dexmedetomidine hydrochloride 0.9 percent sodium chloride injection, which is used to sedate ventilated patients and non-intubated patients during surgery.

The agency also approved an application from Accord Healthcare to make succinylcholine chloride injection, which is used for general anesthesia and to provide muscle relaxation during surgery or ventilation.

Demand for drugs needed to put patients on ventilators has spiked during the pandemic.

"The FDA recognizes the increased demand for certain products during the COVID-19 public health emergency, and we remain deeply committed to facilitating access to medical products to help address critical needs of the American public," the agency said.

