FDA approves 1 COVID-19 treatment, votes against another

As some FDA-approved therapies to treat COVID-19 have been waning in efficacy against new variants, the agency approved a COVID-19-related pneumonia drug a day after it blocked authorization for another potential treatment.

On Nov. 9, an FDA committee voted 8-5 against Veru Pharma's sabizabulin, deciding the risks outweigh the potential benefits, according to a news release from the drugmaker. Veru submitted an emergency use authorization application in June for sabizabulin to be intended to treat hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The FDA will make a final decision based on the panel's discussion.

On Nov. 10, the FDA authorized Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's Kineret (anakinra) for emergency use to treat hospitalized COVID-19 adults with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen and are at risk of progressing to severe respiratory failure. Sobi, which is based in Stockholm, said in a news release the medication's authorization was an "important milestone."