Express Scripts becomes latest PBM to follow in Mark Cuban's footsteps: 5 notes

In a move to increase transparency and lower prescription drug costs, Express Scripts, a subsidiary of Evernorth Health Services (part of the Cigna Group), has announced several new measures aimed at improving pharmacy benefits for patients and plan sponsors.

With these steps, the company joins a growing trend in the pharmacy industry, following in the footsteps of entrepreneur Mark Cuban and other healthcare giants like CVS Health to simplify pricing and make medication more affordable.

Here are four more notes: