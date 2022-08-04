Eli Lilly ordered to pay $61M over false rebate calculations

Eli Lilly must shell out $61.2 million to Illinois after a jury found the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company made false Medicaid claims through omitting average manufacturer prices in its calculations, court documents show.

The case was first filed in November 2014, which alleged Eli Lilly shorted the federal government more than half a billion dollars between 2005 and 2017 because of false Medicaid rebate estimates.

"Simply put, the facts in this case are as far as you can get from the unforeseeability of a guard assisting an unsteady passenger aboard a train, and in the course of doing so, unwittingly causing the passenger to drop a package of fireworks, which, in turn, causes scales to fall on the opposite end of the train platform, injuring a passerby," Daniel Miller, one of the plaintiff's lawyers, wrote in a court document.

"Lilly is committed to upholding high standards of corporate conduct in our business dealings," an Eli Lilly spokesperson told Becker's. "We are obviously disappointed with the jury's verdict and we are confident that Lilly will ultimately prevail in this case. We will be seeking to vacate the jury's verdict and for judgment to be entered in Lilly's favor given binding Supreme Court and Seventh Circuit precedents.