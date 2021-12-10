Drug prices soared by nearly 4 times the inflation rate in 5 years, House investigation finds

From 2016-20, drugmakers raised the prices of brand name drugs by 36 percent, nearly four times the rate of inflation during that period, according to a report detailing the findings of an investigation by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The report, released Dec. 10, focuses on 10 drugmakers who manufacture 12 drugs that are among the costliest to Medicare: Humira, Imbruvica, Enbrel, Sensipar, Revlimid, Acthar Gel, Gleevec, Lyrica, Copaxone, NovoLog products, Humalog products and Lantus products.

Here are seven more notable findings from the investigation: