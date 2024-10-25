CVS workers in California reach tentative labor deal

Thousands of CVS workers in Southern California have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract after a weekend strike, ABC News reported Oct. 24.

United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents more than 7,000 CVS employees in the area, announced the agreement following walkouts at CVS locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The workers are seeking better wages, healthcare and staffing.

The strike began Oct. 18 after the union accused CVS of unfair labor practices, including intimidation tactics and blocking workers from union representatives. CVS employees also said rising costs had made the company-offered insurance affordable.

The union's bargaining committee unanimously recommended the agreement, which will now go to members for a vote, according to ABC News. .

A CVS spokesperson shared the following statement with Becker's: "We're pleased to have reached a tentative contract agreement with eight UFCW local unions in California yesterday. Members will now need to vote on whether to accept or reject the new proposed contract. We're proud of our long-standing, productive relationship with the UFCW and hope to finalize a new agreement soon."



Becker's reached out to UCFW for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.