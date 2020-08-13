CVS hiring hundreds in Arizona to prepare for increased flu shot demand

CVS Health said Aug. 13 that it plans to hire about 300 people in Arizona in anticipation of an increased demand for flu shots this fall.

CVS plans on hiring seasonal, part-time and full-time licensed pharmacy technicians to help process prescriptions, dispense medications and provide information to customers.

Pharmacy technicians are also vital to administering COVID-19 tests, CVS said.

"Additional team members typically are needed every fall flu season. However, we are estimating a much greater need for pharmacy technicians this year given the anticipated rise in demand for flu shots and other immunizations, along with the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community," said Tobin Zdarko, regional director of CVS Pharmacy.



