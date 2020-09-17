CVS doubles number of COVID-19 testing sites

CVS Health said Sept. 17 it is doubling the number of COVID-19 test sites it operates, bringing the total to more than 4,000 by mid-October.

The sites will open in waves over the next several weeks, beginning with more than 400 opening Sept. 18.

"Since opening our first test site in March, we've been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing," said Jon Roberts, CVS Health COO and president of CVS Pharmacy. "We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients."

Patients must register online in advance to schedule a testing appointment, and those between ages 12 and 15 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Most test results are available within three days, CVS Health said.

