COVID-19 vaccination rates up in 46 states, down in 4

An average of 1.78 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the U.S. last week, a 55 percent increase from the previous week, according to The Washington Post. The number of doses administered per day includes booster shots in addition to initial vaccinations.

West Virginia has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 29,523 percent in the past week. About 49 percent of West Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Dec. 7. Delaware saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 78 percent. About 62 percent of Delaware's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered: