Brigham and Women's gets FDA warning for drug manufacturing

The FDA issued a warning letter to a drug manufacturing facility owned by Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital after finding issues with the production of positron emission tomography drugs.

FDA investigators visited the facility between Aug. 5 and Sept. 16, 2021. Inspectors found the facility was not adequately designed to prevent contamination of the manufacturing equipment or PET drugs in production, the FDA said in an April 11 warning letter to Brigham and Women's.

The agency cited a series of water leaks that occurred in the manufacturing facility near equipment used to produce the PET drugs between July and October 2020. The FDA also noted the facility's environmental monitoring system detected fungal organisms in air samples taken from critical areas of the facility.

The FDA requested Brigham and Women's share how it's working to prevent contamination as it updates manufacturing processes.

Editor's note: Becker's reached out to Brigham and Women's for comment and will update the article as more information becomes available.