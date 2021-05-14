Beyond COVID-19 shots, many Americans aren't keeping up with routine vaccinations

Vaccination rates for non-COVID-related shots are still low among U.S. adults, according to a CDC study released May 14.

The study examined vaccination data from 2017-2018. It found that about 46 percent of Americans age 19 and older received a flu vaccine. Less than 32 percent got a Tdap vaccine, which protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, and less than 12 percent received a hepatitis A vaccine.

White Americans were more likely to be up to date with their vaccinations than people of color. This trend persisted even among healthcare providers, as white providers were generally more likely to have received their flu, Tdap and hepatitis B vaccines.

