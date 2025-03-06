Best practices for ambulatory pharmacies: ISMP

The Institute for Safe Medication Practices has introduced its first set of targeted medication safety best practices for community and ambulatory pharmacies.

The guidelines aim to address persistent medication safety risks that have continued to cause patient harm despite repeated warnings, according to a Feb. 17 news release from the organization.

Modeled after the ISMP's hospital-focused best practices that launched in 2014, the new initiative aims to provide a structured approach to improving medication safety in outpatient settings. Some of the key recommendations include: