Barriers surround mpox vaccine access: 5 things to know

As mpox cases rise globally, many Americans at high risk of contracting the virus are struggling to access the Jynneos vaccine due to its high cost and gaps in insurance coverage, The New York Times reported Nov. 4.
Here are five things to know:
- While the vaccine was once available for free through federal programs, it is now commercially sold at nearly $300 per dose, creating barriers for uninsured individuals and vulnerable populations.
- Insurance companies do not yet cover the vaccine or reimburse only a small fraction of the cost; that can leave many without access. People in high-risk groups, such as gay and bisexual men and those living with HIV, in particular can be affected.
- Studies have shown that people living with HIV are more vulnerable to severe cases of mpox. However, even with heightened risk, they face difficulties accessing the vaccine. Many HIV-positive individuals are uninsured or have difficulties navigating insurance coverage, putting them at higher risk, according to the report.
- Some doses from the federal stockpile were shipped to health centers for uninsured individuals, but they expired Oct. 31, leaving many without options.
- Public health officials and advocates are concerned that the lack of accessible vaccines could lead to a larger outbreak in the U.S, according to the Times. The CDC continues to recommend the vaccine to people at risk.