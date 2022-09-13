AstraZeneca aims to double its batch of cancer drugs

Global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is gearing up to become the No. 1 provider of cancer drugs, its oncology chief said during the European Society for Medical Oncology's conference, Bloomberg reported Sept. 11.

Cancer drugs make up about a third of AstraZeneca's revenue, and the company has added seven oncology treatments since 2014, according to Bloomberg. Based on its pacing, it could double its portfolio by 2030 — a big feat that would surpass the market's current leaders, Bristol Myers Squibb and Roche.

"We have the opportunity to be the No.1 oncology player," Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president of oncology business at AstraZeneca, told Bloomberg. "The strategy's working that we have in place."

Cancer treatments are the most lucrative market for pharmaceutical companies, with sales of $143 billion in 2019, according to McKinsey.