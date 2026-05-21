Amazon Pharmacy expands same-day delivery in Ohio

Amazon Pharmacy has launched same-day and next-day prescription delivery across hundreds of Ohio cities and towns with the opening of two Same-Day Delivery sites in Lockbourne and Middleburg Heights.

The company said the expansion comes as 79 pharmacies have closed across Ohio in the past year, reducing medication access for many residents, according to a May 21 company news release shared with Becker’s. Amazon Pharmacy said the Ohio launch is part of a broader effort to expand same-day medication delivery to more than 4,500 cities and towns by the end of 2026.

The Amazon Same-Day Delivery facilities in Middleburg Heights and Lockbourne each span more than 200,000 square feet. The sites include automated prescription filling technology, temperature-controlled medication storage and licensed pharmacists.

The company also said Columbus and Cleveland residents can access primary care services through Amazon One Medical, which offers same-day and next-day in-person and virtual appointments. Amazon has been expanding One Medical’s integration with its pharmacy services, including kiosk access at select clinic locations that allows patients to fill prescriptions immediately after appointments, according to the release.

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