Amazon expands RxPass to members on Medicare

Medicare beneficiaries can now enroll in Amazon Pharmacy's RxPass medication prescription service, an Amazon Prime member benefit that offers access to dozens of commonly prescribed medications for $5 a month.

In a news release on the RxPass expansion, Amazon said Medicare spending could be reduced

by nearly $2 billion if all 50 million beneficiaries transitioned eligible medications to the service. The prescription program offers access to 60 prescription medications. It includes 24/7 access to a pharmacist and free delivery.

Amazon Pharmacy rolled out RxPass in January 2023. The savings program does not use insurance.

"Many people don't realize that even if you have great insurance, you can still save on select medications by using programs like RxPass," John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, said in a news release. "The overall cost of medications can be lower, and that's not even factoring in the time and effort saved from not having to drive to a pharmacy or stand in line."








