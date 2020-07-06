Alexion pays $21M to settle overseas kickback scheme allegations

Boston-based drugmaker Alexion on July 2 agreed to pay more than $21 million to settle the Securities and Exchange Commission's allegations it used bribes to improve sales of its blood disease drug Soliris in Russia and Turkey.

The SEC accused Alexion of paying Russian officials to issue regulatory approvals and increase Soliris prescriptions. The agency also alleged the drugmaker paid a consultant more than $1.3 million between 2010 and 2015 to influence the Turkish ministry of health to increase patient prescriptions.

Alexion took precautions to cover up the bribes and reported them as legitimate payments, according to the SEC.

The drugmaker will pay a $3.5 million civil penalty fine, $14.2 million in disgorgement and $3.8 million in interest on illegal profits. Alexion settled without confirming or denying the SEC's allegations it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

More articles on pharmacy:

Novartis to pay $678M to settle kickback lawsuit

Elon Musk to join German drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine effort

FDA releases guidance on COVID-19 vaccine approval: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.