AbbVie to write off $3.5B over failed schizophrenia drug

AbbVie will write off $3.5 billion related to its $8.7 billion investment in Cerevel Therapeutics following the failure of the company's key schizophrenia drug, emraclidine, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 10.

The write down comes after emraclidine missed crucial goals in two mid-stage trials, prompting AbbVie to reassess the drug's value. In November, the company revealed that the drug failed to meet key milestones in clinical studies.

Once seen as a breakthrough treatment for schizophrenia, AbbVie has now significantly reduced its cashflows from the product.

As part of its review, the company is also assessing other assets tied to the Cereval deal, including tavapadon, a candidate drug that recently met key objectives in a late-stage Parkinson's disease study, according to the Journal.