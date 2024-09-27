AbbVie drug shows promise in treating Parkinson's: 3 notes

AbbVie's tavapadon has demonstrated positive results as a monotherapy for early Parkinson's disease, according to a Sept. 26 news release from the drugmaker.
Three notes:
- The phase 3 Tempo-1 trial for tavapadon, a dopamine receptor partial agonist, demonstrated significant efficacy as a monotherapy in early Parkinson's disease. Patients receiving the drug at doses of 5 milligrams and 15 milligrams showed significant reductions in the Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale.
- In addition to the primary endpoint, the trial met key secondary endpoints, showing clinically meaningful movements in the motor aspects of daily living for both dose groups. This indicates the drug's potential for enhancing the quality of life for individuals with early stage Parkinson's, the release said.
- The safety profile of tevapadon was consistent with earlier studies, with most adverse events categorized as mild to to moderate. Results from the Tempo-2 trial are expected by the end of 2024.