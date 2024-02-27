A weight loss drug candidate could rival Ozempic

Viking Therapeutics reported Feb. 27 strong results from a phase 2 trial of a new drug that could rival other GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy.

The drug, VK2735, helped patients in the phase 2 trial lose 13.1% more weight than a placebo group and maintain the weight loss beyond taking it as well, the company reported. On average, patients taking the drug lost 14.7% of their body weight — a figure that is steeper and more promising than results from both Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide and Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, The Washington Post reported.

"We are excited to report the top-line results from this important Phase 2 study. VK2735 continues to demonstrate a promising efficacy and tolerability profile following 13 weeks of repeat dosing in obese subjects," Brian Lian, PhD, CEO of Viking Therapeutics stated in the company updated. "Notably, robust weight loss compared with placebo was observed early across all doses evaluated in the Venture study, and continued throughout the treatment period in all treatment groups. No evidence of a plateau was observed at Week 13 for any VK2735 dose, suggesting further weight loss might be achieved from extended dosing periods."

No severe side effects were experienced by patients during the trial.

The company will further its research efforts into the drug's clinical development later in 2024 and also announced plans to embark on a phase 1 trial studying the effectiveness of the new weight loss drug candidate as an oral treatment.