9 recent drug, device approvals
Nine drugs and medical devices approved by the FDA since August:
- FDA approves first drug to treat rare metabolic disease
The FDA approved Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' Oxlumo Nov. 23 to treat primary hyperoxaluria type 1, a rare genetic disorder.
- FDA expands approval of flu drug
The FDA expanded its approval of Genentech's Xofluza Nov. 23 to include post-exposure prevention of influenza for patients 12 and older.
- FDA approves cardiovascular disease drug
The FDA has approved Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' Zokinvy Nov. 20 to treat Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome.
- Remdesivir becomes first FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment
The FDA on Oct. 22 approved remdesivir, which Gilead Sciences sells under the brand name Veklury, as a COVID-19 treatment for hospitalized patients 12 and older.
- FDA grants first-ever Ebola drug approval to Regeneron
The FDA on Oct. 14 approved Regeneron's Inmazeb, the first Ebola treatment to receive approval by the agency.
- FDA approves combination drug for mesothelioma
The FDA approved Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo in combination with Yervoy to treat mesothelioma Oct. 2.
- FDA approves drug for group of rare blood disorders
The FDA approved GlaxoSmithKline's Nucala Sept. 25 to treat hypereosinophilic syndrome, a group of rare blood disorders.
- FDA approves new kind of insulin delivery device
The FDA on Aug. 31 approved Medtronic's MiniMed 770G system, a diabetes device that automatically monitors glucose and provides insulin doses with little or no input from users.
- Novartis drug earns FDA approval to treat MS
The FDA approvedNovartis' Kesimpta Aug. 20 to treat patients who have relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.
