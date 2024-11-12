9 drugs now in shortage

Here are nine new drug shortages to know, according to databases compiled by the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Albuterol sulfate syrup: The 2-milligram/5-milliliter albuterol syrup has been discontinued. The product, used for pulmonary and allergy-related conditions, is no longer available for supply with no specific reason for the discontinuation provided.



Aminocaproic acid tablet: The 500-milligram aminocaproic tablet has been discontinued. The medication, used for cardiovascular, hematology and other therapeutic needs is no longer available with no reasons for the discontinuation being released.



Brexanolone solution: The 5-milligram/1-milliliter brexanolone solution has been discontinued. This psychiatric treatment is no longer available with no reason given for its discontinuation.



Dextran low molecular weight injection: Pfizer is reporting a shortage of Dextran 40 due to manufacturing delays. The 500-milliliter, 5% dextrose presentations, both in 12-unit cartons, are currency unavailable with no alternative presentations available.



Hydroxocobalamin injection: The hydroxocobalamin injection is experiencing a shortage due to compliance issues with good manufacturing practices. Limited availability is expected to continue until the second quarter of 2025.



Ondansetron hydrochloride tablet: Both the 4-milligram and 8-milligram ondansetron hydrochloride tablets have been discontinued. The product, used for gastroenterology treatments, is no longer available with no reason provided for the discontinuation.



Potassium chloride injection: Baxter, BBraun, ICU Medical and Fresenius Kabi are all experiencing shortages of potassium chloride injection, primarily due to manufacturing delays and increased demand. Affected products include multiple presentations, such as the 2-milliequivalent/milliliter in 100-milliliter bulk packages and the 20-milliequivalent/100-milliliter sterile water containers.



Somatropin injection: Somatropin injections, including Humatrope and Nutropin AQ are being discontinued. Humatrope will remain available through the third and fourth quarters of 2026, subject to market demand. Nutropin AQ is being discontinued due to availability of generic alternatives.



Sodium bicarbonate injection: The 42-milligram/1-milliliter and 84-milligram/1-milliliter injections are currently in shortage. The product is on allocation, with supply disruptions expected to continue indefinitely due to increased demand.